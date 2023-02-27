Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 373000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

