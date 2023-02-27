NKN (NKN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.49 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. NKN has a market cap of $73.49 million and $4.38 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

