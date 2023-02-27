Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.53. 259,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 779,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
