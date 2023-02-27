Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.92

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 52320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
NRDBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.34) to €11.80 ($12.55) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.41.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.
Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
