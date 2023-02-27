Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,861 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 4,404 call options.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,405,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.61 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

