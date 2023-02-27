Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.53. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

