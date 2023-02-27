Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises about 2.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.9 %

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

NCLH traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164,521. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

