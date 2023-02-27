NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $237.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $590.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

