NXM Achieves Market Cap of $337.79 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. NXM has a market cap of $337.79 million and approximately $85,540.84 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.23 or 0.00218581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00042260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,435.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002712 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.41589064 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $85,832.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.