Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Don Barton Buys 1,190 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Don Barton acquired 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. 25,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.31. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $28.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 28.65%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,398,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

