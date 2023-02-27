Ocean Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.13 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $245.93 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

