OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Raised by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares during the period. OneMain makes up 5.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 4.40% of OneMain worth $158,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 12.3% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OneMain by 53.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in OneMain by 106.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OMF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. 132,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,918. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $51.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.