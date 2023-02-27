ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. ONEOK updated its FY23 guidance to $5.03-5.69 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

