OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 15,000 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $430,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,903.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

ONEW traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.88. 130,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 264,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.