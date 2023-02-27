OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $13,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,639,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,091,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,563,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,822,954. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

NASDAQ OPAL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.94. 18,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

