OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 5.2%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 999,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,485,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

