OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 5.2%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 999,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,485,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.
OPKO Health Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPKO Health (OPK)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.