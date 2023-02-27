Oppenheimer Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.97.

WDAY opened at $183.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69, a P/E/G ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

