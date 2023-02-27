Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 216,841 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $157,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

ORCL stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

