Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OLCLY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

