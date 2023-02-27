Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Oriental Land Stock Performance
OLCLY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.85.
Oriental Land Company Profile
