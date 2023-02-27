OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Tops $137.20 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $137.20 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

