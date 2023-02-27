OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.95

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
