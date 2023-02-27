Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Ottawa Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OTTW opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.44. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.80.
Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.
About Ottawa Bancorp
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.
