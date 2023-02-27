Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.78 million and $373,822.74 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00399572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00090222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00634280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00573665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00177565 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,083,719 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

