Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,147 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

