Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Lifted by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,366 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 14.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Palo Alto Networks worth $248,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 245,764 shares of company stock worth $39,596,115. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.40. 1,205,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,591. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.21. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.