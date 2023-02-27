Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 78.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.98 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

