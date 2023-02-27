Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
MD opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $24.67.
Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.