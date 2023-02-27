Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.53.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,984. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$41.38 and a 52 week high of C$53.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a market cap of C$24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.