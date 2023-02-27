Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

In other news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.