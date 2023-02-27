Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 5258412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

PR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 4.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 222,596 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

