Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $45.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,214,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,566,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.