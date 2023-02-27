Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to “Buy”

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $200.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.99 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

