Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains GP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.29%. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 157,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

