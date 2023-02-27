Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of PLTK opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Playtika by 13.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

