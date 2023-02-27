Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.44. 20,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,630. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

