PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.27 on Monday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $15,929,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 305,241 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $13,663,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.