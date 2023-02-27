Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 6.7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 1,799,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,983,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on PSNY shares. Barclays started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
