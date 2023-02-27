Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 6.7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 1,799,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,983,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PSNY shares. Barclays started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $3,981,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,602,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.