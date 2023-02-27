Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89.
Primoris Services Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 279,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,393. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
