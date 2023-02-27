Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 279,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,393. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Primoris Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

