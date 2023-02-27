ProBility Media (PBYA) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProBility Media to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -2.42% -14.79% 0.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProBility Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 740 3852 5972 103 2.51

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.54%. Given ProBility Media’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProBility Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ProBility Media and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A 0.03 ProBility Media Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,051.35

ProBility Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProBility Media peers beat ProBility Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

