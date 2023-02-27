Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Progyny comprises 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Progyny worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Progyny stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.70. 214,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,331. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $205,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,683.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

