Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.80 million. Progyny also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

Progyny Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,555. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,839. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 26.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

