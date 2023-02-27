ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.90.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
