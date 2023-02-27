ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.90.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.