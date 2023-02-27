ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.45. Approximately 20,711,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 130,386,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

