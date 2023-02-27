Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

