Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $136.59 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00419085 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.14 or 0.28325967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.53247816 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $16,108,633.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

