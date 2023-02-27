Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00014494 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $355.15 million and $64.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.33 or 0.06952394 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00075780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00054375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00025823 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,554,018 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

