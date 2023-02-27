Qtum Trading Down 4.8% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Qtum has a market cap of $360.88 million and approximately $66.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00014536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.35 or 0.06992150 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00077510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00027816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00054441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001078 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,553,120 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.