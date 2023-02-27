Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.30 Per Share

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

QTX stock opened at GBX 287.22 ($3.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of £138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,690.91 and a beta of 0.82. Quartix Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($4.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.21.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

