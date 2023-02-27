Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.30 Per Share

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Quartix Technologies Stock Performance
QTX stock opened at GBX 287.22 ($3.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of £138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,690.91 and a beta of 0.82. Quartix Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($4.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.21.
About Quartix Technologies
Featured Stories
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.