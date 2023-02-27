QUASA Price Tops $0.0012 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $90.62 million and approximately $108,367.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00042216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00218537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,498.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119734 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $112,050.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

