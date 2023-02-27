Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of Quebecor stock remained flat at $22.47 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

